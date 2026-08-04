/Bigg Boss 20 teaser out: Fans speculate if SRK is part of new season as host Salman Khan gives Karan Arjun reference

It’s that time of the year as viewers gear up for a fresh season of Bigg Boss. There has been considerable buzz around the show ever since makers announced that Bigg Boss 20 will release all 6 versions of the show simultaneously in the upcoming festive season.

A few weeks back, the very first look from Bigg Boss 20 was dropped, featuring the show’s logo for this year. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 20’s teaser was unveiled, which shows Salman Khan returning as the host. The quick teaser also sparked curiosity as the superstar hinted at a Karan-Arjun angle in the promo.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 teaser

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Bigg Boss 20’s first promo was revealed on Tuesday, featuring its host Salman Khan. As the superstar built anticipation for the upcoming season, he teased a Karan-Arjun angle at the end of the teaser, leaving many fans curious.

There have been rumours of Salman Khan not hosting the full season of Bigg Boss 20. Last week, it was also reported that the actor had reduced his fee for the show from Rs 120 crores to Rs 70 crores for this season; however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

In the teaser, Salman Khan is shown walking into the frame with a horse. He then says, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobaar hoga… Thathas-two!(What happened in Karan Arjun, will be repeated again in Bigg Boss)”

For the unversed, Karan Arjun starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The reference in Bigg Boss 20 made fans speculate if King Khan was set to join Salman on the show’s grand premiere. One internet user also wondered if the contestants will play in pairs this year and if Bigg Boss will have two winners in season 20.

There is no official confirmation on the details of this year’s show yet.

Talking about the latest season, Salman Khan said in a press statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

Bigg Boss 20 contestants, show premiere date

Bigg Boss 20 will begin on 6th September. Like last year, Bigg Boss 20 will also first appear on JioHotstar at 9 pm and then on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.