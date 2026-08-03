/'He is courageous leader': DK Shivakumar after TN CM Vijay postpone his Cauvery-related Karnataka visit

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar stated on Sunday that Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay agreed to delay his Bengaluru visit after Karnataka requested him to postpone in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere amid the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. Given the severe rainfall shortages in Karnataka, the visit was originally intended to address and resolve the inter-state disagreement over the release of water from the Cauvery river.



Speaking after an all-party meeting focused on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had personally requested Vijay to postpone the trip, citing heightened public sentiment in Karnataka, where farmers have strongly opposed the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) directive mandating the release of 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu over 15 days.

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“I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader...Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don’t want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one,” Shivakumar said.



When asked about CM Vijay’s proposed visit to Bengaluru, the Tamil Nadu natural resources minister said, “CM Vijay consulted various parties and decided that the government must file a case immediately in the Supreme Court.” Indicating that Vijay would take up the visit later, Shivakumar said: “After filing of the case, the CM will certainly engage in efforts for friendly relations."

What is the Cauvery water dispute?

Unrest among farmers in the state widened after the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu following a severe rainfall deficit in Karnataka this year.