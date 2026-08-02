/Iran says Oman talks on new Strait of Hormuz transit route near completion

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that an agreement with Oman is close for the Strait of Hormuz. He said that negotiations between Tehran and Muscat have entered the final stages and are moving toward completion. Araghchi presented a report at the cabinet meeting regarding the developments of the negotiations with Oman concerning arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz. This follows a pivotal statement from US President Donald Trump, who indicated he had called off a planned military strike on Iran to grant essential breathing room for a rapid “DEAL”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said ⁠negotiations were focused on agreeing a new route through the strait, adding that it had "no link to the Strait of Hormuz being opened or closed. That is a separate discussion". The ministry stressed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "cannot return to what it was before the war," adding that Tehran and Muscat are exploring a new transit route that would be neither the northern nor the southern passage, designed to ensure full Iranian oversight.

"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides -- neither the northern route nor the southern route -- but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," said Baghei in an interview with state television.

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Last month, Iran publicly rejected an agreement with Oman that would allow vessels to enter the strait via Iran's side and exit via Oman's side, saying that the proposed "Malacca Model" of shared 50/50 transit routes and regional joint management fails to meet Iran's security interests. People familiar with the matter had told Reuters the plan included the collection of voluntary fees for using the ​strait.

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Earlier today, reports from Israeli media claimed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accepted a compromise where ships enter via Iranian waters and exit via Omani waters. However, an IRGC-affiliated source and Baghaei flatly rejected this, as reported by Fars news agency.

Baghaei emphasised that these transit mechanisms are strictly a bilateral matter between Tehran and Muscat, stressing that no third party or international consortium will be permitted to manage or intervene in the strait’s security. The ministry said US threats are "nothing new," adding that Tehran acts according to its national interests and will respond forcefully to any action taken against it.