/Trump, Putin kissing in Amsterdam? Pride parade’s ‘couple’ goes viral | WATCH

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were spotted in the Netherlands – except not in flesh and bones but inflatables! The two leaders were depicted kissing each other on the lips in a large float during the Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade on Saturday (Aug 1). The videos from the parade have gone viral on social media.

“The Kissing Couple” artwork showed the two leaders leaning towards each other for a kiss while holding flowers behind their backs. The float depicted Putin wearing overalls, while Trump was shown in a dress with a retro rockabilly-inspired hairstyle. Surrounded by dancers, music and colourful Pride celebrations, the display moved through Amsterdam’s canals as part of the event’s tradition of using humour and satire to comment on social and political issues.

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The portrayal appeared to reference years of criticism from Trump’s opponents, who have accused him of being overly favourable towards Putin. The theme gained prominence after Trump’s first term in office, when some critics questioned his approach towards Moscow and his relationship with the Russian leader.

The satire comes amid ongoing tensions involving Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump recently said the United States would help Ukraine develop advanced military capabilities as Kyiv continues its fight against Russian forces. The remarks came during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a NATO summit in Turkey.

The Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade is known for its colourful boats and creative performances, with participants frequently using costumes, artwork and floats to express views on global issues.

The Trump-Putin float quickly went viral online, with images sparking reactions from supporters and critics of both leaders. While some viewed it as a humorous political statement, others debated whether such portrayals oversimplify complex diplomatic relationships.