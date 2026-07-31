/Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's national spokesperson quits politics? Here's what sparked social media buzz

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its most visible faces on TV debates, surprised everybody on Friday after he changed his bio on X handle by dropping the 'National Spokesperson' designation but retained "lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Religion: Islam, Culture: Hindu, ideology: Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi" -- Poonawalla mentioned in his updated bio.

His Instagram profile, however, still shows him as the national spokesperson of the BJP.

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He also reposted clips from old interviews in which he talks about considering quitting active politics, thus raising speculations of retirement. However, there has not been any official confirmation in this regard by the 38-year-old politician.

In one of the videos shared he talks about how he was ready to quit politics in 2024 but decided otherwise.

"There was a video of PM Narendra Modi that had gone viral wherein he looked very emotional after returning to power for the third time. Seeing his expressions and knowing that a few important elections were coming at the time, such as Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana, I decided to stick around. I decided to work hard to win these elections to send a message (of their political strength in the country) and then step away from active politics," he is heard saying in the video.

Poonawala's rise in politics

A lawyer by training, Shehzad Poonawala came to prominence in 2017 when he challenged Congress' internal election process alleging that it was rigged in favour of Rahul Gandhi so that he is made the party president.