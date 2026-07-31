/ICC announces 12 host venues for 2027 ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the 12 venues that will host matches during the ODI World Cup 2027, which will be jointly organised by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. South Africa will host games at eight venues - Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George’s Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City).

Zimbabwe will host matches at three venues - Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls). Namibia will host games at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, marking the country’s first time hosting a senior ICC tournament.

South Africa last co-hosted the men’s ODI World Cup in 2003 and has since welcomed several major ICC events, including the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023 and the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2024.

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Zimbabwe was also a co-host of the 2003 ODI World Cup, while Namibia will make its debut as a host for a senior ICC event. Earlier this year, Zimbabwe and Namibia jointly hosted the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.



The 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup will feature 57 matches and a new tournament format.

A Super Series involving the teams ranked 12th to 14th will decide the final team to qualify for the tournament. That team will join 11 others in the league stage, where the 12 teams will be split into two groups of six. Each team will play every other team in its group once, making a total of 30 league matches.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-ranked team across both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage. The Super 7 will feature 21 round-robin matches, after which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.