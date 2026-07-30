/China builds 500+ spy satellites as US space lead shrinks | Gravitas

China’s ambitions in space are increasingly becoming a military concern for the United States.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, US officials say Beijing is rapidly narrowing America’s long-standing advantage in orbit by building one of the world's largest surveillance satellite networks.

According to the US Space Force, China’s military now has access to more than 510 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites giving it an unprecedented ability to monitor military activity across the Indo-Pacific.

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The Pentagon says these expanding satellite constellations have significantly strengthened China's ability to track US and allied forces and support long-range precision strikes.

Analysts say Beijing has also upgraded its navigation system and remote-sensing technology allowing satellites to capture high-resolution imagery day and night, even through cloud cover.

Experts say artificial intelligence can quickly analyse this imagery, helping China's military identify and track targets with greater speed and accuracy.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission says China's expanding space capabilities have improved its ability to coordinate military operations while maintaining persistent surveillance of U.S. forces.

A 2024 CSIS-led report ranked Chinese commercial remote-sensing systems among the world's top performers in five of eleven technology categories.

The Pentagon also says Beijing is building large constellations of low-earth orbit communication satellites to make its military networks more resilient in the event of a conflict.

The U.S. Space Force has gone a step further warning that China is developing counterspace capabilities that could disable or disrupt enemy satellites.

While the U.S. defence intelligence agency assesses that Beijing is pursuing anti-satellite weapons capable of striking targets as far as nearly 36,000 kilometres above earth.

The U.S. State Department has also accused Chinese companies of supplying satellite imagery that could support Iranian military operations in West Asia.