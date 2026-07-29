/CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke returns to Maharashtra, receives grand welcome in hometown

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Maharashtra on Wednesday for the first time since the conclusion of the organisation’s nationwide agitation and received an emotional welcome from his family members and supporters at his residence in Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dipke, who became the face of a youth-led movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, was greeted with traditional rituals, cheers, and slogans as hundreds of supporters gathered outside his home. His parents welcomed him amid emotional scenes after weeks of his participation in protests that drew national attention.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to supporters, Dipke thanked those who stood by the movement and reiterated that the struggle was driven by the aspirations of students and young people across the country. His visit is expected to include meetings with family members, local supporters, and volunteers who backed the campaign from Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra visit comes just days after the CJP called off its 36-day nationwide agitation following talks with the Centre. The protests, which spread across multiple states, culminated in a series of government assurances, including action on key demands raised by the organisation.

Dipke’s return also carries political and security significance. Earlier this week, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat visited Dipke’s parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and said he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide official security to the CJP founder, citing threats received during the protests. Shirsat described Dipke as a youth leader who had sparked a nationwide movement.

Police had already strengthened security around Dipke’s residence ahead of his arrival to manage crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

Dipke’s homecoming is being closely watched as it marks his return to the state where the movement first found its roots before expanding into a nationwide campaign. His next steps are expected to indicate whether the CJP will transition from a protest movement to a broader platform focused on youth and education-related issues.