/Anti-paper leak bill passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha amid opposition uproar

Lok Sabha passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday by voice vote after it was put to vote amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition MPs.

The BJP slammed the Congress and said it claimed to support students and fuel protests, but when the anti-paper leak bill was introduced, many opposition parties voted against it.

“Congress must answer: was its concern for students genuine, or just political theatre,” the BJP asked, adding that the Congress is driven by vote-bank politics.

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The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed after a stormy debate that saw repeated disruptions over Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and allegations.

Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised the use of force against students during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Participating in the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gandhi alleged that Shah, who was absent from the House at the time, was responsible for the police action against protesting students.

“The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot,” Gandhi alleged.

He further claimed that “the use of force can only be authorised by the Minister or the Prime Minister.”

Rahul’s remarks triggered protests from the Treasury benches, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded that Gandhi substantiate his allegation.

BJP and NDA MPs accused the Congress leader of making baseless charges against the Home Minister and demanded an apology from Rahul, leading to sloganeering and brief disruptions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded Gandhi that allegations made in the House must be backed by evidence.

No shots fired; magistrate issues order: Jitendra Singh

Replying to the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Gandhi’s allegations as “factually incorrect” and said that no bullets were fired and no order to open fire had been issued during the protest.

Singh clarified that police had used only tear gas during the operation and added that the order to open fire is issued by a magistrate.

Jitendra Singh said, “It was repeatedly clarified that no shots were fired; tear gas was used. Since no shots were fired, the question of issuing an order does not arise. The authority to issue such an order rests with the magistrate, not the minister.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after passing the anti-paper leak bill.

Home Minister either culpable, or incompetent: Rahul

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said there were only two scenarios regarding the alleged firing during the protests: either Union home minister Amit Shah ordered it or he was unaware of it.

“There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent—it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility,” he said.

“If the Home Minister didn’t even know that shots were being fired, it means he is incompetent; otherwise, if he ordered it, he is culpable,” he added.

Rahul’s unparliamentary word expunged from record

Rahul Gandhi used an unparliamentary word while participating in the discussion on the bill, prompting strong objections from the Treasury benches. Speaker Om Birla ordered that the expression be expunged from the House proceedings.

Replying to the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Gandhi’s allegations as “factually incorrect” and said that no bullets were fired and no order to open fire had been issued during the protest.

Singh clarified that police had used only tear gas during the operation and added that the order to open fire is issued by a magistrate.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after passing anti-paper leak bill.