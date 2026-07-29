/Iran launches first attack on US forces since Trump halted strikes, missiles intercepted

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles at US forces in West Asia on Tuesday (July 28) in the first reported attack since US President Donald Trump halted strikes against Iran. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the missiles were fired in what it described as an attempted surprise attack. The military said all of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted and that no immediate damage or casualties had been reported.
“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The missile launch marks a fresh escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington, coming after Trump ordered a halt to US strikes on Iran. US officials have not yet announced any immediate military response to the attack.