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Iran launches first attack on US forces since Trump halted strikes, missiles intercepted

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:02 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:02 IST
Iran launches first attack on US forces since Trump halted strikes, missiles intercepted

File image for representation Photograph: (X)

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired multiple ballistic missiles at US forces in the Middle East, but CENTCOM confirmed all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted without casualties or damage.  

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles at US forces in West Asia on Tuesday (July 28) in the first reported attack since US President Donald Trump halted strikes against Iran. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the missiles were fired in what it described as an attempted surprise attack. The military said all of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted and that no immediate damage or casualties had been reported.

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The missile launch marks a fresh escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington, coming after Trump ordered a halt to US strikes on Iran. US officials have not yet announced any immediate military response to the attack.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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