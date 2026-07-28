/5 Overs, 5 Wickets and ZERO Runs: Justin Greaves bowls world record spell against Pakistan| WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves did something no cricketer, let alone a bowler, could pull off in its 149-year history. Against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test, the right-arm medium-pacer bowled five overs and picked up as many wickets without conceding a single run. UNBELIEVABLE! Playing only his 17th Test, Greaves picked up his maiden five-for to dismiss Pakistan for 282 in their first innings in response to West Indies’ 311. The Barbadian bowled a world record spell of five-wicket maidens. Although he continues to tear apart Pakistan in the final innings, having already picked two wickets and reducing them to 50 for five, Greaves was happy to contribute to his team.

WATCH Greaves’ world record spell -

"When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said, 'continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," Greaves said after his record and one-of-a-kind spell.

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"The ball nipped around, and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand, the team looks to me to be that solid player for them [and] try to dig us out of situations.

"To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game,” he said.



Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood was Greaves’ first victim on 109 in the 64th over, getting clean bowled with an unplayable delivery. Greaves had set Shan by bowling on the off side before tailoring one in and uprooting his stumps. Greaves then clean bowled Aamer Jamal in his next over, searing through his defences. He then trapped Ali Usman right in front of the wickets before dismissing Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas caught behind to complete his first five-wicket haul in Tests.



After his spell triggered a batting collapse for Pakistan, West Indies failed to make the most of that lead in their second innings as they were folded for 181, setting a 213-run target.

