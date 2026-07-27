Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India News
  • /NEET aspirant ends her life in Maharashtra after falling 11 marks short of cut-off

NEET aspirant ends her life in Maharashtra after falling 11 marks short of cut-off

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:11 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:11 IST
NEET aspirant ends her life in Maharashtra after falling 11 marks short of cut-off

NEET aspirant dies by suicide (Representative image)

Story highlights

A NEET aspirant took her own life after failing to score the desired marks. She fell 11 marks short of the qualifying cut-off of 177. Ankita Sangle left a suicide note in Marathi, in which she expressed her disappointment and told her family they were not responsible for her death.

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after getting a low score. Ankita Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur village, was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Her family said she was under stress as she had scored only 166 marks in the medical entrance test. Police recovered a handwritten suicide note in Marathi, in which she talked about disappointing her family, NDTV reported.

"You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide," she wrote.

"Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes," she said. Ankita asked her brother to take care of their parents. In the note, she also admitted to being in depression for failing to score well, which meant the doors had closed on her dream of becoming a doctor.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her parents said that she expected to score more than 300 marks, but fell 11 marks short of the qualifying cut-off of 177. At the time of the incident, her father and brother had gone to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi darshan. Her mother was at home with her, but she didn't suspect anything amiss until it was too late.

Ankita went inside her study room. Her mother checked on her when she didn't hear or see her for a long time. When she opened the door, found her daughter hanging. Ankita was declared dead. Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation. Officials said the family has not alleged any foul play.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

Trending Topics