/NEET aspirant ends her life in Maharashtra after falling 11 marks short of cut-off

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after getting a low score. Ankita Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur village, was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Her family said she was under stress as she had scored only 166 marks in the medical entrance test. Police recovered a handwritten suicide note in Marathi, in which she talked about disappointing her family, NDTV reported.

"You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide," she wrote.

"Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes," she said. Ankita asked her brother to take care of their parents. In the note, she also admitted to being in depression for failing to score well, which meant the doors had closed on her dream of becoming a doctor.

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Her parents said that she expected to score more than 300 marks, but fell 11 marks short of the qualifying cut-off of 177. At the time of the incident, her father and brother had gone to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi darshan. Her mother was at home with her, but she didn't suspect anything amiss until it was too late.