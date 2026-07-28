/Who will benefit from Kapil Sibal's ₹1 crore legal aid fund for NEET protesters? This is what we know

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday (July 27) announced a contribution of ₹1 crore to the legal aid fund established by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to support students and other protesters facing police cases over recent NEET-related agitations.

Speaking at a joint briefing with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Sibal said the fund would be used to monitor legal cases filed against protesters across different states and provide legal assistance through a network of lawyers.

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Sibal said peaceful protesters in states including Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra should not be subjected to criminal proceedings, and called for the withdrawal of FIRs registered against them.

"I have said that wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India, be it Bihar, Assam, Bengal, or Maharashtra, and where students or protestors have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by the governments, so that our lawyers can provide legal aid. We have demanded that there shouldn’t be any FIRs, and if there have been, they should be withdrawn," Sibal said.

He also announced that the CJP would launch a dedicated website carrying details of students facing FIRs. The portal will also allow lawyers willing to provide pro bono or other legal assistance to register and support those affected.

Das said there was a credible apprehension that criminal cases could be filed against students across the country despite assurances given by the Centre. He added that the CJP was already in touch with a Supreme Court lawyer to arrange legal aid for students booked by the police.