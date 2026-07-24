/FACT CHECK: Boys were detained for carrying food to Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police refutes claim

Delhi Police on Friday (July 24) rejected a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das that three boys were detained for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar, calling the allegation "false and misleading".

The clarification came as the CJP's protest continued at Jantar Mantar over its demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said the claim that boys were detained for transporting food to the protest site was incorrect.

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According to the police, personnel on routine picket duty had stopped a vehicle only to verify the identity of its occupants and confirm their point of origin and destination. During the verification process, the driver allegedly left the spot with the vehicle and the belongings inside.

Police said that when officers later questioned the occupants, they informed them that the food items were meant for protesters at Jantar Mantar. They also stated that the driver had been arranged by a friend and was not personally known to them. The police added that officers were unaware the food was intended for protesters until after the driver had left.

"Police personnel were performing routine picket checking and verification duty as mandated. The claim being made is baseless and malicious, and appears intended to misrepresent a standard verification procedure," the official clarification said. Earlier in the day, Das alleged on X that three young boys had been detained at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar.

"Three young boys have been detained by the @DelhiPolice at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar. Yes, you read that right! Several reports of young kids being detained for no reason. Central Delhi being cordoned off. Why is the new @CPDelhi cracking down like he is serving in North Korea? Please remember you are officers. Not goons of the government. People will not tolerate this. Stop terrorising young kids RIGHT NOW!," Das wrote.