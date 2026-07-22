/ICC ODI Rankings: Joe Root jumps big, India trio close in on No. 1 spot

India’s top-order batters have closed the gap in the ICC Men’s ODI Batter Rankings after strong performances in the recently concluded ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all making gains. While, England’s Joe Root was the standout performer of the series, scoring an unbeaten 249 runs to help his team secure the series win and his brilliant form lifted him four places to eighth in the latest ODI batter rankings. However, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continues to lead the rankings with 802 rating points.

Gill remains second with 801 points after scoring 188 runs in the three-match series, just one point behind Mitchell. Kohli stays third with 767 points, while Rohit is fourth with 758 points, keeping all three Indian batters firmly in the race for the top spot despite India’s 2-1 series defeat.

There were several other changes in the batting rankings as well, as England’s Ben Duckett climbed 11 places to joint 19th, while teammate Jacob Bethell moved up five spots to 64th. New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell rose six places to 54th and Mark Chapman jumped 10 spots to 62nd after strong performances against the West Indies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan retained the No. 1 position. While, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was one of the biggest gainers, moving up one place to third after taking five wickets against India. He is now closing in on second-placed Abrar Ahmed.

The latest T20I rankings also saw several changes after Bangladesh’s series victory over Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett reached a career-best ninth place, while Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan climbed to 20th and Saif Hassan improved to 27th.