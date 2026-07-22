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ICC ODI Rankings: Joe Root jumps big, India trio close in on No. 1 spot

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 18:48 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 18:48 IST
ICC ODI Rankings: Joe Root jumps big, India trio close in on No. 1 spot

Joe Root Photograph: (AFP)

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India's top ODI batters continued to climb the latest ICC rankings, with Shubman Gill moving to within one point of No. 1 ranked Daryl Mitchell. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also remained among the leading batters, while Root, Archer and Rashid Khan made gains in their respective rankings.

India’s top-order batters have closed the gap in the ICC Men’s ODI Batter Rankings after strong performances in the recently concluded ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all making gains. While, England’s Joe Root was the standout performer of the series, scoring an unbeaten 249 runs to help his team secure the series win and his brilliant form lifted him four places to eighth in the latest ODI batter rankings. However, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continues to lead the rankings with 802 rating points.

Gill remains second with 801 points after scoring 188 runs in the three-match series, just one point behind Mitchell. Kohli stays third with 767 points, while Rohit is fourth with 758 points, keeping all three Indian batters firmly in the race for the top spot despite India’s 2-1 series defeat.

There were several other changes in the batting rankings as well, as England’s Ben Duckett climbed 11 places to joint 19th, while teammate Jacob Bethell moved up five spots to 64th. New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell rose six places to 54th and Mark Chapman jumped 10 spots to 62nd after strong performances against the West Indies.

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In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan retained the No. 1 position. While, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was one of the biggest gainers, moving up one place to third after taking five wickets against India. He is now closing in on second-placed Abrar Ahmed.

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The latest T20I rankings also saw several changes after Bangladesh’s series victory over Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett reached a career-best ninth place, while Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan climbed to 20th and Saif Hassan improved to 27th.

Among the bowlers, Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan moved up to 19th, while Rishad Hossain climbed to joint 25th. Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava enjoyed one of the biggest jumps, rising 37 places to 32nd in the T20I bowling rankings.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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