/Ex-Aussie opener David Warner pleads guilty in drink-and-drive case

Former Australia opener David Warner has pleaded guilty to drink-driving, casting doubt over his captaincy of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Warner was not required to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday (Jul 22), with his lawyer Bobby Hill entering the plea on his behalf to a mid-range drink-driving charge stemming from an incident on Easter Sunday. Warner was pulled over during a roadside breath test in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5, before being taken to Maroubra Police Station, where his blood alcohol reading came in at 0.104 which is more than double the legal limit. The guilty plea now leaves Cricket NSW to decide whether the 39-year-old can continue leading the franchise.

What did Warner's lawyer say?

Addressing the court, Hill said "the parties are in discussion about the facts," while confirming his client's admission of guilt. This was not unexpected as Hill had already signalled a guilty plea back in May, telling the court that Warner was fully aware his conduct was wrong and regretted opting to drive rather than book a cab.

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According to Hill, the batter had shared a few glasses of wine at a friend's home before making that call, and the lawyer was at pains to stress it was the decision to drive, not the drinking itself, that amounted to poor judgement. Cricket NSW, meanwhile, did not downplay the episode. Chief executive Lee Germon said the allegations were "concerning" and were being taken "very seriously," adding that the organisation was a strong advocate for safe driving and firmly against drink-driving.

What next for Warner?