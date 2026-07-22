Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday (Jul 22) temporarily shut 16 Metro stations across central Delhi citing security reasons as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue to happen alongside Parliament's Monsoon Session. In a post on X, DMRC said Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat stations had initially been closed until further notice, while interchange facilities would remain available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat. It later expanded the list and announced the closure of 16 stations.

Which metro stations are closed?

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In a post on X, DMRC announced that 16 metro stations "have been closed till further notice". The affected stations are:

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

DMRC said interchange facilities would continue to remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Police action against peaceful protest under scanner

This comes as a peaceful protest and march arranged by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a student-led movement that started as a satirical movement, turned violent. Visuals from the July 20 marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in New Delhi show police using lathi charge and tear gas to disrupt the march towards Parliament, demanding accountability over the alleged examination irregularities. Reports suggest hundreds of protesting students were injured in what has been labelled "police brutality" by Indian opposition parties. Members of the Delhi Police and the RAF were also reportedly injured in the chaos.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over police action

Opposition MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the police action against students protesting over the alleged paper leak. Accusing the Centre of refusing to discuss the issue in Parliament, she said, "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They are our children."

Her remarks came as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.