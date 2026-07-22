The Congress party on Wednesday (Jul 22) stepped up its attack on the BJP-led Centre government over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students, with two of its MPs moving separate adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha demanding an immediate discussion on the issues.

Dharmendra Pradhan must resign

Congress MP and General Secretary K C Venugopal sought an adjournment motion calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to make a suo motu statement in the House explaining the repeated examination paper leak incidents during his tenure. In his notice, Venugopal said Pradhan should take "moral and constitutional responsibility" for the alleged failures in the examination system and resign from office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The Government must discuss the NEET and CBSE Issue, examination-related suicides and the crisis in the education sector. Withdrawal of all cases against the students and youth who were peacefully protesting yesterday," he wrote.

Venugopal also alleged that despite the scale of the alleged paper leak scam, no significant action had been taken against those responsible.

"Despite the magnitude of this fraud, not a single meaningful arrest or criminal action has been taken against the responsible individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials," he said.

He further alleged that Pradhan "continues to hold office without any accountability being fixed, in gross violation of the basic principle of ministerial responsibility."

Hibi Eden seeks discussion on police action

In a separate adjournment motion, Congress MP Hibi Eden sought a discussion on the police action against students who were protesting near Parliament.

The Ernakulam MP said Parliament could not remain a "silent spectator" to reports that thousands of students were subjected to lathicharge and tear gas while demonstrating against what they described as shortcomings in the country's education and examination system.

Also read | Preity Zinta backs Sonam Wangchuk and CJP student protests

According to Eden, the students were seeking justice through peaceful and democratic means but were allegedly met with disproportionate force by the Delhi Police. "The reported actions raise serious concerns regarding the protection of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, including the freedoms of speech, peaceful assembly, and expression," he wrote. Eden added that the manner in which the protest was handled had "shocked the conscience of the nation" and was inconsistent with the democratic values that Parliament is duty-bound to uphold.