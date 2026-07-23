The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has authorised the police commissioner to exercise the powers of a detaining authority under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for a period of three months, from July 19 to October 18, 2026. This order has created a major controversy with some sections on X calling out the authorities for extending the powers amid swelling protests by the Cockroach Janta Pary (CJP). However, Delhi Police clarified saying that the detention powers order are a “routine, quarterly extension” and is conventionally renewed every three months. It denied reports caliming that the extension has been granted to “suppress the ongoing CJP protests.”

What the order means?

The authorisation empowers the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue preventive detention orders under the provisions of the NSA. The Delhi Police can detain individuals without formal criminal charges if they are suspected of threatening national security or public order. Under this, Police can arrest a person before they commit a crime based on suspicion alone. The detained person can be held without a formal trial or charges for up to 12 months. Standard constitutional protections, like the right to consult a lawyer immediately upon arrest, do not apply under the NSA. The police do not need to produce the individual before a magistrate within 24 hours, which is the norm for regular criminal arrests.

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What is the clarification by the Delhi police?

As a major uproar began on X over the said order, Delhi Police called out the “misleading information." “In this regard, it is officially clarified that the order in question is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months. The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests. Furthermore, no specific request was initiated for this order in relation to recent events. The renewal constitutes a standard administrative procedure and has been misinterpreted out of context,” it said in a statement.

Protest at Jantar Mantar