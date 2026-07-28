/BTS' Jungkook opens up about attending Stray Kids' concert, praises Bang Chan in live broadcast

The maknae, aka the youngest member of South Korean boy band BTS, Jungkook, is grabbing headlines after his unexpected attendance at the k-pop boy group Stray Kids' concert in Seoul, South Korea. quickly became a trending topic online. Speaking candidly during the live, Jungkook shared that the concert left a strong impression on him, praising the members for their energy and stage presence.

Viral clip of Jungkook at Stray Kids' concert

Jungkook made a surprise appearance at a Stray Kids concert, where he was seen supporting Bang Chan from the audience. The unexpected moment sparked excitement across social media, with fans praising the camaraderie between the BTS singer and the Stray Kids leader.

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One user wrote, "Jungkook at Stray Kids’ concert today. A wholesome moment. Felix’s sunglasses landed in front of Jungkook’s manager after being thrown into the crowd. Jungkook put them on with a smile, and everyone around him couldn’t stop laughing."

Another user wrote, "JUNGKOOK AT STRAY KIDS CONCERT. OH MY HE LOOKS SO DAMN HOT. THE BLACK FIT THE GLASSES AND THE SMILE VIBING ON THE SONGS.

HE BECOME THE ATTRACTION IN THE CROWD ."

"Jungkook spotted at Stray Kids Concert with his manager today. He looks so cute without mask", wrote the third user.

BTS' Jungkook shares concert experience after surprising fans at Stray Kids show

During his recent livestream, BTS' Jungkook reflected on his surprise visit to Stray Kids' concert, revealing that he attended the show to support his long-time friend, Bang Chan. He praised the group's performance and said he had a great time watching the concert from the audience. Jungkook also addressed the viral moment involving Felix's glasses, explaining that a staff member beside him initially caught them before they somehow ended up in his hands.