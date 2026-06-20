/BTS' RM adds another milestone as National Museum of Korea's first Global Ambassador

South Korean boy band BTS leader and member RM, aka Namjoon, has deep love for art and culture and visits other countries' museums whenever he gets an opportunity. However, the k-pop idol has another feather in his cap after officially being named the first ever Global Ambassador for the National Museum of Korea.

BTS' RM as the Global Ambassador for National Museum of Korea

Taking to the Instagram handle, a joint collaboration post of RM and the National Museum of Korea shared a bunch of pictures with RM in the museum and a lengthy caption with it. The caption read, "National Museum starts a new journey with Global Ambassador RM! On June 19, BTS' RM was appointed as the first global ambassador in the history of the opening of the National Central Museum."

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“RM spent time with Director Yoo Hong Jun watching the subject exhibition <Members Railways, Drawing the Era>, etc., and looking at various exhibitions and collections at the National Central Museum. RM, who has always shown a deep interest and affection for our cultural heritage and Korean culture, will be participating in activities to spread the value and beauty of Korean cultural heritage to the whole world as a global ambassador for the National Central Museum,” the statement read.

The caption concluded, "Bridging the past and present, connecting Korea to the world, so more people can experience our culture and arts! The National Central Museum will continue to do its best. #NationalMuseumofKorea #RM #BTS." Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and one user wrote, "There are not enough words to express the size of my pride for you Namu." Another user wrote, "I'm so incredibly proud of you, Namjoon! I love you so much." “So proud of you, Namjoonie,” wrote the third user.

RM's upcoming art exhibition

RM, who is known as an art collector, is set to hold a special exhibition featuring his personal collection called ‘RM X SFMOMA’ at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in October this year. The exhibition will begin on October 3 and will conclude on February 7, 2027.