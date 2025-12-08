Global sensation K-pop group BTS is busy with their comeback ever since they returned from military service. The members are also busy attending fashion events and many more. The leader and members of the group BTS shared during a livestream that several times the group had thought of disbanding and how it felt. Let's delve into it to know more.

BTS member RM on disbanding

Reportedly, during the live broadcast on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse, RM revealed that preparations for the group's new album are underway and then said many times they had struggled with the thought of disbanding or suspending activities.

Reportedly, RM stated, "We've thought tens of thousands of times whether it would be good for us to disband or to suspend activities. What has kept this team going is how much we love each other and the love and respect we have for those watching this livestream."

He further said, "Preparations for the album are almost being made. We practised together yesterday. We are filming and practising every day. We will show you after we prepare well."

When will BTS be making their comeback?

Recently, RM, the leader of the boy band, took to his social media and teased the progress of the comeback. His post reads, “Above all, the music is really coming out great,” RM shared on X. “Everyone is working hard. Look forward to it. 2026 Bulletproof Army Fighting.”

In the same post, he also posted a few pictures to give more insight to the fans. If speculations are to be believed, the band has been working on the fresh album since July. The upcoming album would be their first since 2020.

Ever since their military discharge ended, fans have been eagerly looking forward to their next step and what surprise they have in store for fans. Such is their stronghold on the world that last year, as per a report in the Seoul Newspaper, the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism drew major backlash for referring to the popular K-pop group currently serving in the military. The complex is slated to become a K-Contents landmark by 2035.