/Argentina firefighting helicopter crashes, killing 7 on rescue mission

Seven people were killed after a firefighting helicopter crashed in Argentina's western San Juan province on Wednesday (July 29) while on its way to assist efforts to tackle a forest fire, local authorities said.

The Bell 412 aircraft, which had been deployed to combat wildfires in San Juan's Ischigualasto Natural Park, lost contact with its base on Wednesday morning, according to emergency services.

The helicopter was travelling to the neighbouring province of La Rioja to support operations against a forest fire when the crash occurred, authorities said.

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San Juan Governor Marcelo Orrego confirmed the deaths in a post on X. "With profound sorrow we received the news of the helicopter accident that occurred in our province, in which seven people sadly lost their lives," Orrego wrote.