/Ramayana Part 1 trailer out! Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga

It is finally here. After weeks of speculation and delays, the trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 was unveiled in the early hours of July 30 2026, across five Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The trailer highlights the key characters of the film, including Rama, Ravana and Sita. The star-studded trailer also showcases the scale of the film, complete with grand visuals, huge sets and a lot of VFX.

Ramayana trailer out

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is part of a two-part film series inspired by one of the world’s most enduring epics

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The trailer opens with Ravana wanting to enter the gates of Ayodhya to rule over the kingdom. Rama is shown as this brave, kind and just Prince. The trailer also briefly shows his younger brother Laxman (Ravie Dubey) and Sita (Sai Pallavi), Rama’s wife.

Rama tries to build a life in exile of quiet honour with his beloved wife Sita and loyal brother Lakshman, until a twist of fate drives him into exile and toward an inevitable clash with Ravana in a reckoning so cataclysmic it will decide the destiny of gods and mortals.

Watch Ramayana: Part 1 trailer here:

About Ramayana: Part 1

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has directed the two-part films. Ramayana also features Arun Govil, who famously played Rama in the iconic TV series in the 1980s. Govil now returns to Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana as King Dasharath, father of Rama; the legendary Shobana as Kaikesi; Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra; Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra; Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha; Vivek Oberoi as Vibhishana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

Yash also serves as a co-producer of Ramayana.

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana features the biggest East- West collaboration yet with music by Oscar®-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.