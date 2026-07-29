/'Yo Kangana, take a chill pill!' CJP's Saurav Das reacts to Ranaut's 'useless and unemployed' comment

The CJP-led protest over the NEET paper leak has ended, but the chatter around it will take time to die down. Days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and CJP ended its protest, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched her own tirade against the Cockroach Janta Party and Gen Z, or rather, against the protestors who were present at Jantar Mantar. She used words like ‘generation gutter’ and ‘puke-inducing.’ She also lashed out at CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das. He reacted, saying that no one in the young generation takes her seriously.

Reacting to his remark that no one takes the actress seriously, Ranaut hit back again, this time calling Das “useless and unemployed.”

But the tit-for-tat has continued, and now Das has reacted again, asking her to “take a chill pill.”

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yo Kangana, take a chill pill and lets talk this out.”

Still of Saurav Das' Instagram story Photograph: (IG)

What did Kangana Ranaut say to Saurav Das?

Soon after Das' interview went viral, Ranaut, who never shies away from sharing her side, quickly reacted, comparing her achievements at 28 to what Das is at.

‘’Googled this person and he is 28 years old; how he claims to be a student I have no clue !! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but i have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 national awards; yes, as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because i am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screenwriter + entrepreneur. But some one like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand at all times at any age. Dear Saurav, your issues are personal; you are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. it's a good place to start.'' she wrote.

While Das has reacted to Ranaut's words peacefully, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has reacted sharply to her words.

“You've called us cockroaches, you've called us gutter; remember, these cockroaches crawled out of the gutter and forced one of your ministers to resign,” he said.

Kangana Ranaut clarifies her 'Generation Gutter' remark:

After referring to Gen Z protesters as ‘Generation Gutter’, Kangana has faced huge backlash. However, she has posted a reel clarifying her stance.