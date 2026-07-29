/Alert for torrential rains across Jammu division; flash flood risk over next five days

Authorities have issued an alert for torrential rain and brief intense heavy showers across parts of the Jammu division over the next five days, warning of the possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas between July 29 and August 2. The general public, tourists, travellers and transporters have been advised to remain alert and strictly follow official advisories.

The latest weather forecast indicates that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places across Jammu and Kashmir from July 29 to 31, with the likelihood of brief spells of heavy to torrential rainfall, particularly in the Jammu division during the early morning and late afternoon/evening hours. A few places in the Kashmir division may also witness intense showers during this period.

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Rainfall activity is expected to continue on August 1 and 2, while another spell of widespread rain is forecast between August 3 and 5, with heavy rainfall likely over a few districts of the Jammu division. Light to moderate rain with brief intense showers is also expected on August 6 and 7.

Over the past 24 hours, Samba recorded the highest rainfall at 87 mm, followed by Katra (71.2 mm), Udhampur (65 mm) and Jammu (52 mm).

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