/'Worst quality AI in market': Meta AI's moderation fail hits PM Modi and Indian Democracy

The Prime Minister of India has just been censored on Facebook, inside India, and Meta will not say who ordered it.

PM Narendra Modi's post announcing action on the NEET paper-leak scandal — ‘More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!' — is unavailable to Facebook users across India. In its place, Meta displays a single line: ‘The attached media isn’t available in your region due to a legal request.'

That is the entire explanation. No named authority. No cited law. No case number. No stated reason. Users outside India can see it. Users inside India cannot. One thing clear for sure, PM Modi won't ask Meta to block his own video in his own country. So once again, Meta's low quality AI, which WION has been reporting on frequently in past few months, has hallucinated big time. Only this time, victim is the Prime Minister of India.

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A World Record On One Meta App, A Blackout On The Other

The censorship is all the more striking because the same message, on Meta's other platform, just broke a global record.

Modi's late-night Instagram reel addressing the paper-leak scandal crossed 303 million views within 24 hours — the most-viewed Instagram Reel in history over that period, overtaking the previous record of 300 million held by YouTuber IShowSpeed. The Prime Minister gained close to a million new followers overnight. In the video, filmed in a direct, selfie-style format, he called paper leaks ‘extremely painful for lakhs of students and their guardians,’ said the guilty ‘have been caught’ and ‘are now in jail,’ and announced a bill for fast-track courts to be brought before the Union Cabinet and then Parliament.

It was, by viewership, the single most successful piece of political communication in the history of the platform. And on Facebook, the message it carried is dark across India.

The Company Doing The Blocking Has A Record Of Getting This Wrong

Meta's credibility on takedown decisions is not strong. Its automated systems have removed genuine accounts and businesses en masse this year under the label of ‘community guidelines’ violations that the users say never occurred, a pattern documented in a New York Times investigation this month, and confirmed in substance by Meta's own Oversight Board, which found systemic failures of due process, proportionality and transparency in how the company disables accounts, and explicitly demanded Meta disclose what role AI plays in those decisions.

The Oversight Board's core finding is directly relevant here: users are not told which rule they broke, when the penalty was applied, or what recourse exists. Indian Facebook users looking at a blocked Prime Ministerial announcement are getting exactly that treatment, a wall, and no answers.

As per reports, Meta AI moderation system has been entirely given to its low quality and unreasonable AI. It also allowed hacking of other accounts few months back during another exploit that was widely circulated by users on X. Even Baraack Obama's White House account was one of the target for hackers due to the exploit. Meta has no been able to fix any of these issues with its AI, even then, Zuckerberg is forcing billions on it with no course correction or advancement in sight.

The Questions Meta Needs To Answer

Who issued the legal request? Under which provision of Indian law? Did Meta verify the request before acting? Did Meta AI hallucinated again? Why is the restriction applied on Facebook but not Instagram, where the same message set a world record? And why is a foreign corporation permitted to darken a sitting Prime Minister's communication to Indian citizens without disclosing a single detail about the basis for doing so?