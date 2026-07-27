/3,000 years ago, humanity spoke thousands of languages — then fell silent. Where did they all go?

In a groundbreaking study, it was found that humans may have faced a forgotten era of extraordinary language diversity thousands of years ago, when communities across the planet in different civilisations could have spoken tens of thousands more languages as compared to all the existed today. Researchers found that this lost “linguistic golden age” reached its peak prior to the rise of powerful states, migration and expanding civilisations, which transformed the way humans communicated over time.



Nearly 12,000 years ago, during the Early Holocene, Earth housed between 4,500 and 6,200 languages, where the total global population was only about 5 million, limited to distinct communities. This has turned the number of separate languages that could emerge. However, with the rise of agriculture between 10,000 and 3,000 years ago after the rise of agriculture, farmers supported larger populations and encouraged people to establish permanent settlements across valleys, plains, islands, and river basins. This has resulted the speech to gradually diverging after the communities remained separated over generations.



The new Science study suggests that agriculture initially acted as a powerful tool for linguistic diversification, causing the number of languages to exponentially rise rather than decline. Researchers suggest that language diversity took place between 1000 BCE and 1000 CE, with the planet potentially home to 20,000 to 75,000 spoken and signed languages, the highest such number in recorded history, shaped by countless communities and their unique environments.

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The study challenges long-held assumptions about when language loss began, tracing the first major bottleneck to the rise of centralised empires like Rome, Han China, and later Arab-Islamic states between roughly 2,000 years ago and 1500 CE. As official languages became necessary for administration, trade, and law, smaller regional tongues were gradually absorbed or erased.



European colonialism, global trade, and standardised education after 1500 CE further accelerated this decline. Today, only about 7,500 languages remain; researchers say empires, not colonialism alone, triggered the first great collapse of linguistic diversity, silencing countless undocumented languages forever.

How do these languages get lost?

To trace the untold story of human speech, researchers combined computer modelling, population data, and ethnographic records to map out how languages evolved throughout the Holocene, the geological epoch that began roughly 12,000 years ago.



Their research indicates that prior to widespread agriculture, humans likely communicated in thousands of distinct languages spread across various regions, with early populations potentially speaking anywhere from 4,500 to 6,200 languages before farming reshaped societal structures. As agricultural practices took hold, communities expanded in size and new social groupings formed, opening up more room for languages to branch out and diversify.



However, the eventual drop in linguistic diversity wasn't due to people ceasing to create new languages. Rather, researchers attribute it to sweeping societal shifts that gradually diminished the number of independently spoken languages globally.



A key driver was the rise of major political powers. As empires expanded, their official languages frequently took precedence in governance, commerce, and education. The growth of the Roman Empire, for instance, spread Latin throughout much of Europe, eventually shaping the emergence of languages such as Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Romanian.