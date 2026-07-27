/'They’re afraid right now...': Netanyahu reacts for first time after Mamdani threatens arrest over ICC warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (July 26) made his first reaction on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statement about his arrest. Slamming Mamdani, Netanyahu said that he is “fomenting hate.” The New York mayor had said that Netanyahu should be arrested if he visits the city for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The 81st session of the UNGA will open 8 September 2026, at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Israeli PM also accused Mamdani of turning one group against other while he is expected to be the mayor for all groups.

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu criticised the mayor’s stance, saying: “He’s fomenting hate. He's supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. But he's trying to turn one group against the other. I speak to Jewish Americans, and they’re afraid right now.” He also added, “I intend to come and speak the truth – speak for Israel and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations.” He labeled the ICC war crimes charges as a "perversion of justice" and a "kangaroo court" with no jurisdiction over Israel or the United States.

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What Mamdani and Trump said about Netanyahu's arrest?

Last week, Mamdani said the warrant issued by the ICC should be "taken seriously" and argued that international legal processes must be applied consistently, regardless of who they involve. "When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, we're speaking about someone who's the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. And he's the subject of this arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, for war crimes, and he's the architect of the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza as Israel's prime minister. These are not facts of my personal assessment, they are facts of public record," Mamdani said.

He also stressed that international arrest warrants should be treated uniformly, irrespective of the individual named in them. However, Trump assured that Netanyahu won't be arrested.

What is ICC warrant?

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations and disputes the court's jurisdiction. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied accusations of wrongdoing, while Israel has also strongly rejected allegations of genocide.