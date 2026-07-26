/Lock Upp elimination takes dramatic turn as Shivangi Joshi's candid admission grabs attention

Twists, turns and shifting equations dominated the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. With contestants facing tough questions, friendships being put to the test and an emotional elimination, the reality show delivered one of its most dramatic episodes yet. The most unexpected, as stated by fans, is when Harshad Chopda gets evicted from the show.

Harshad-Shivangi and Dheeraj's drama in Lock Upp 2

In the recent episode of Lock Upp 2, it saw two special guests, Urfi Javed and Hina Khan, putting the contestants under intense scrutiny, while the hosts Riteish and Farah Khan opened the much-awaited Lock Upp Files. However, the major turn of events happened with the elimination round involving Harshad, Sufi and Pamela. The episode ended with Harshad being eliminated.

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Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala were then left facing elimination. Jailers Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan gave the remaining inmates the opportunity to vote and save one of the two contestants. After the voting, Harshad received fewer votes and was evicted from the show, while eight out of ten inmates voted to save Sufi Motiwala.

Apart from his elimination, what caught public attention was a candid statement by Shivangi Joshi. The actress found herself caught between her friendships with both Harshad and Dheeraj. When Dheeraj confronted her about where her loyalties truly lay, the actress made a revelation that surprised everyone. Dheeraj outright asked Shivangi Joshi that if Harshad is her priority and she is Harshad's, where does he stand? At this, Shivangi clearly admitted that while Dheeraj was her second priority, Harshad had always been her first choice.

Netizens' reaction to Harshad Chopda's exit from Lock Upp 2

Soon after the eviction of Harshad Chopda from the show, netizens expressed shock on social media platform. One user wrote, "Sufi's reaction = MY reaction when Harshad got evicted!But guess what Tomorrow my man is RE-ENTERING the show and he BEAT Dheeraj Dhoopar. Baddie Chopda is BACK!"

Another user wrote, "Harshad has been evicted from the show, but this doesn't feel like the end. I hope when he comes back, we get to see an even stronger version of him."

"Harshad Has been evicted from the show , but I hope when he comes back ,we see his different version", wrote the third user.