/Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13, says 'I didn't know what to do'

Ram Kapoor has recently opened up about a painful memory from his childhood that had shaken him to the core. During the latest episode of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, in a task that required contestants to reveal a closely guarded secret, the actor disclosed that he had been molested when he was 13 years old while studying at a boarding school.



The revelation had shocked not just the house, but also hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Contestants Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda and Dheeraj Dhoopar seemed visibly emotional after hearing Kapoor's incident.

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Ram Kapoor recalls the incident

Speaking about the incident, Kapoor said, "When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When school used to get over, we would sit together in our dorms and talk. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children there, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going."

The actor further revealed that the experience had "deeply traumatised" him. "I didn't know what to do—whether I should do something, stay quiet and just endure it, scream, or react in some other way. After quite a while, I finally told him that I wasn't comfortable. He stopped immediately and left. After that incident, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatized. A few weeks later, he came back and apologized to me. After that, whenever he got the chance, he made sure I knew that he was sorry," he added.

How he recovered from the trauma

He also revealed that the same person who molested him was also the reason why he was able to come out of the trauma. "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don't know--only Gautami knows about it," he said.

"Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I'm very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don't feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn't a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma," Kapoor added.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut grills Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp 2 promo

About Lock Upp 2

After he narrated the incident, Farah and Riteish showed support to the actor and hugged him. Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has completed two weeks on Netflix, and the week saw a double elimination. Sunita Ahuja exited the show due to health concerns, while Riyaz was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of audience votes.