/Lock Upp 2 | ‘She is bisexual’: Shreya Kalra’s revelation about Akanksha Chamola sparks buzz online

Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2 is drawing attention not just for its gameplay and drama but also for the daily revelations and secrets shared by contestants, which are creating buzz on social media. Akanksha Chamola, who is dominating headlines ever since she revealed she is going through a divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna, has also become a hot topic inside the lockup. From her arguments with Ram Kapoor over infidelity to a shocking new remark made about her by a fellow contestant, Shreya Kalra, she remains at the centre of the conversation online.

Shreya Kalra claims Akanksha Chamola is 'bisexual'

After Akanksha Chamola made a big announcement about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, a new update from the reality show is creating a stir online. Shreya Kalra, a content creator and fellow contestant of Chamola, made a shocking remark about the TV actress and claimed that Chamola is bisexual.

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Also Read: Akanksha Chamola opens up on divorce from Gaurav Khanna

During a recent task, Akanksha Chamola filed a chargesheet against Shreya Kalra, which, in simple terms, meant nominating her for elimination. Upset with Chamola, Shreya decided to retaliate by revealing personal information that Akanksha had previously shared with her in confidence.

During a conversation with Sufi Motiwala, Kalra said, "Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?" In response to her question, Sufi replied, "No, that is the game." She further stated that "she (Akanksha Chamola) is bisexual."

The revelation left Motiwala in shock. He asked Kalra, "How is she like this then?" When he heard about it, he suggested keeping it private, but Shreya did not agree. "Now the secret has been used. She told me, and we revealed it on the show. So two of her lifelines are over, and she has only one left," Kalra said.

In the game, contestants' personal secrets serve as lifelines. Safeguarding these secrets is a strategic advantage, and leaking them will diminish a contestant's position. To safeguard oneself from elimination, the contestant can uncover and reveal another inmate's secret and be rewarded with immunity for the week.

Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement

Spending 10 years with Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola made headlines for announcing her divorce at the premiere of Lock Upp 2. The news created a significant buzz online. Days later, Gaurav Khanna finally opened up on his take on the circulating divorce buzz.

During an interaction with paps, Khanna was asked about his well-being, to which he replied in Hindi, which translates to "All good, friend. The love is still there, the support is still there... I will always support Akanksha; she is my wife and friend. If I loved her, then why should I step back?"

About Lock Upp 2

Hosted by Farah Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 on Netflix. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show brings 15 celebrity contestants under one roof, where they survive six weeks using truth as the in-game currency.