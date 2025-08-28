/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna reveals he wants kids, but wife Akanksha Chamola isn’t ready yet

Television actor Gaurav Khanna is one of the most well-known faces inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. On Wednesday’s episode, Khanna opened up about his personal life to fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari and revealed that he was eager to have kids, but his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, is not ready yet.

Gaurav expresses desire to have kids

In the latest episode, the Anupamaa actor was seen having a heartfelt conversation with the YouTuber, who asked why he didn’t have kids yet. Gaurav shared insights and candidly admitted that it was a decision that the couple had taken together.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When Mridul asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he revealed, "We will complete 9 years in November."

When Mridul asked if they had kids, Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”

Backing his wife's decision, Gaurav shared that he feels Akanksha's concerns are valid. He shared, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.”

At that time, Mridul mentioned that the situation may change over time, to which Gaurav said, “Yes, of course, we will see then. Never say never."

About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

The couple reportedly met during an audition, the actor revealed when he had participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and won the title. Gaurav had mentioned it was love at first sight for him. He initiated a conversation with her by pretending he was new to the industry.

The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony in Kanpur, Gaurav’s hometown.