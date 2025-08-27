/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna says he’s being targeted for being a strong player: 'I know how to play the game'

Bigg Boss 19 has begun showing its competitive edge, and one contestant at the centre of attention is Gaurav Khanna. This week, he found himself in the spotlight not only during nominations but also in candid conversations with his fellow housemates. Tanya Mittal openly nominated Gaurav, admitting and mentioning that he is competition, she sees his strength, and that makes him her rival in the game.” Nehal, too, had a heated moment with him, where she called his behaviour authoritative.

Adding to the mix, Neelam Giri had a candid conversation with him, calling him authoritative and loud. Gaurav was quick to clarify, saying, “I am not loud; my voice is such"

Later, in a heart-to-heart with Awez, Gaurav shared his perspective on the growing attention around him. “People are targeting me because they know I am strong. They see me as competition, and I don’t mind it. In fact, it pushes me further, and I know how to play the game” he expressed.

With his clarity and fearless words, Gaurav Khanna is already proving to be one of the house’s most talked-about players, balancing confidence with composure.

Bigg Boss 19 is on its third day, and a lot is going on at the house. Apart from Gaurav, Tanya has also got into a heated conversation with a co-contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, who accused the social media star of age-shaming her.

Before entering the house, Gaurav, in an exclusive interview with WION, said that he has no fixed strategy and believes that no planning can prepare you for what’s to come. “You may prepare for one thing, but Bigg Boss will throw something else at you. Aap jaayege garish ka sochke and waha pe baraf gir gayi toh aap kya karege?” he said, adding that one just needs to be real, have fun and stand by what they believe is right,'' he said. Read the full interview here.