Bigg Boss 19: Did Pranit More take a sly dig at Samay Raina?

Comedian and RJ Pranit More has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. On Sunday night, the stand-up comedian seemed to have taken a subtle jab at Raina and his past troubles over his jokes while he interacted with host Salman Khan on stage.

Pranit’s sly dig at Samay Raina

On Sunday, Salman introduced Pranit as one of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this year. Before he went inside the house, Salman asked Pranit if he planned to be part of the controversies in the house or stay away from it.

Responding to the same, Pranit took an indirect dig at comedian Samay Raina by saying, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai (The time is not right for us).”

He added, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun (Now if I have to get locked up, so I thought I should get locked inside the Bigg Boss house).”

In response, Salman laughed and asked, “Tum gaye ho kya? (Have you been to jail?).” To this, Pranit clarified that he had not been inside the jail ever.

Controversy around Pranit’s jokes

Earlier this year, Pranit caused controversy and was allegedly assaulted by a group of men, claiming to be Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya’s fans. Pranit had made a joke about Veer, which reportedly did not sit well with the actor’s fans.

The incident took place in Maharashtra's Solapur after his stand-up performance at 24K Kraft Brewzz on February 2. It left the artiste injured.

Later, Veer Pahariya, who made his debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, issued a clarification on the incident, with an apology to the comedian.

“I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear- I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity,” Veer Pahariya wrote on an Instagram story.

"To Pranit and his fans-I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable," he added.

About Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host of the 19th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. The contestants include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.

