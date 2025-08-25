/Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand on why she was reluctant to join Salman Khan's show and lack of pay parity in Bollywood | EXCLUSIVE

Having been a part of television and films for years, actor Kunickaa Sadanand is ready to take on another challenge with Bigg Boss. But her initial reaction to being approached for the Salman Khan-hosted show was something different.

“In the initial stages when they contacted me, I was like nahi yaar, mai kaha se fit houngi isme.But my kids encouraged me. They reminded me what I earned as an actor in terms of recognition. They said you’ve been out of the limelight for so long, because I was pursuing law and doing my practice. They encouraged me to participate,” she said in an exclusive interview with WION.

Sadanand, who has worked with Khan in several films including ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, believes he is the only one who can host the controversial reality television show. “I don’t think there’s anybody who can beat him. He’s a wonderful human being - the way he helps people and the good things he does. I think he is very sensitive and emotional. I know when he gives that particular look of seriousness, but he has made this shield, he’s an emotional person otherwise,” she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For Sadanand, the only strategy to survive the show is to be herself. The actor also has no qualms about details of her personal life being public. “My life is an open book. Everyone knows everything that’s happening. There’s no apprehension about it,” she said.

A prominent name in both television and films, Sadanand also reflected on the evolution of the industry, particularly the way women are treated now. “Everything has become grander now, including vanity vans.Hum logo ne too ped ke neeche makeup kia hai, saari lagaake and baandhke humne change kare hai kapde outdoor mei. Things have become grander and more comfortable now,” she said, adding that the youngsters joining showbiz now have great technical knowledge and understanding of how things function. She also emphasised that now on sets, one sees women in different roles, which wasn’t the case earlier.

The ‘Insaaf: The Justice’ actor also talked about how the depiction of women has evolved over the years. “The society has grown and changed, so you can’t keep depicting some doormat anymore. They won’t accept it,” she said. While meatier roles are being written for women, Sadanand stressed that the industry still doesn’t have pay parity.

“It is sad. The heroes get a certain amount of money, heroines don’t get that, but they also contribute to the film. I think the only two actors who have fought for parity are Deepika Padukone and Kajol… I also think male actors shouldn’t be charging that much,” she explained.