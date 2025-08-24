/Bigg Boss 19 contestant Zeishan Quadri calls Siddharth Shukla his favourite contestant of all time | EXCLUSIVE

Zeishan Quadri wears many hats - those of a writer, director, producer, and actor. And now he is also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Ahead of his entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house, Zeishan spoke to WION and said he was going with no strategy inside the house and intends to play the game and win the show’s 19th edition.

“I want to be myself and be in the game and win the big prize,” admitted Zeishan candidly.

The actor-writer, who famously co-wrote Gangs Of Wasseypur, hails from Wasseypur. When he was asked if he has any strategy in mind while making an entry inside the house, Zeishan said, “Strategies don't work there. Everyone is new to each other. I want to enjoy my stint at Bigg Boss, and want to be with everyone. I am not thinking so much.”

The popular reality show premieres its 19th season on Sunday. The show, inspired by the show Big Brother, locks up a group of celebrities inside a house where cameras track them 24/7. The 19th season will have a mix of actors, influencers and sports stars.

When Zeishan was asked if it's scary to be watched constantly, the actor said he was aware of the format of the show and hence comfortable with being locked up inside the house.

Nervous about meeting Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 19 stage

Zeishan, though, admitted he was nervous to meet the host Salman Khan who has been a popular and integral part of the reality show for years now.

“Slightly nervous but very excited to meet Salman Khan,” the actor admitted, who played Definite in the Anurag Kashyap film.

Favourite Bigg Boss contestant of all time

Zeishan has watched two seasons of Bigg Boss before- Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 18. “ Watch last year as both Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian DSena are my friends.” When asked who his favourite Bigg Boss contestant is, Zeishan instantly said, “Siddharth Shukla”. The late actor had won Bigg Boss 13.

Aware that participating in the show would lead to a boost in popularity and more work, Zeishan hoped that he would gain more followers after participating in Bigg Boss 19.

‘Will miss daily news the most’

While Zeishan seems set for the game, he admits he would miss daily news the most.

“Once I am inside, I will be cut off from the world. What if India attacks Pakistan? How would I know and celebrate the news then?” he laughed and said.