/'Islamic Republic will never make a deal with the US': Iran deputy speaker echoes Araghchi’s remark

Iran's Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei has said the Islamic Republic will never reach an agreement with the United States, reiterating Tehran's hardline position amid continued tensions between the two countries.

"The Islamic Republic will never make a deal with the United States," Haji Babaei said on Monday (July 27), according to Iranian media.

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He also argued that Iran should not allow Washington to dictate the course of conflict in the region, saying the United States must not be able to launch military action and then unilaterally decide when hostilities should end.

"We must not allow the United States to wage war whenever it wants and declare a ceasefire whenever it chooses," Haji Babaei said. He added that Iran must stand firmly against US demands and prevent Washington from acting as it pleases in the region.

His remarks come as relations between Tehran and Washington remain strained following recent military tensions and repeated exchanges of accusations. Iranian officials have consistently maintained that the country will not bow to pressure from the United States, while Washington has continued to call for changes in Tehran's regional and nuclear policies.