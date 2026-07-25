/‘If they had nuclear weapon, there might not be a Middle East today’: Trump’s fresh jibe at Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 24) warned that Iran possessing a nuclear weapon could have wiped out the Middle East, as he confirmed that Washington is engaged in talks with Tehran while keeping the option of further military action on the table. Speaking to reporters, Trump defended his administration's hardline approach towards Iran, saying the country's leadership had already destabilised the region through its actions.

"You saw that when they (Iran leaders) shockingly started shooting at everybody all over the Middle East. If they had a nuclear weapon, there wouldn't be a spot... there might not be a Middle East today," Trump said. His remarks came as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran following recent military confrontations and renewed diplomatic efforts.

Trump said the United States had not yet decided whether to launch major new strikes against Iran, stressing that negotiations were ongoing.

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"We're talking to them right now," he said when asked whether Americans should expect significant military action. “While we're talking, we'll see what comes in.” The US president said Washington retained the option of continuing strikes against Iran "piece by piece" or intensifying the campaign "in a more rapid fashion". However, he argued that a negotiated settlement would be the preferred outcome.

Trump said Iran appeared to be taking the talks more seriously, although he cautioned that the negotiations could still collapse. He reiterated that any agreement must ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. When asked who was involved in the discussions, Trump replied, "Sort of everybody," adding that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among the officials participating in the negotiations.