Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘If they had nuclear weapon, there might not be a Middle East today’: Trump’s fresh jibe at Iran

‘If they had nuclear weapon, there might not be a Middle East today’: Trump’s fresh jibe at Iran

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 04:32 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:33 IST
‘If they had nuclear weapon, there might not be a Middle East today’: Trump’s fresh jibe at Iran

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump warned Iran possessing nuclear weapons could destroy West Asia, confirming ongoing negotiations with Tehran while keeping military action on the table to prevent nuclear capability.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 24) warned that Iran possessing a nuclear weapon could have wiped out the Middle East, as he confirmed that Washington is engaged in talks with Tehran while keeping the option of further military action on the table. Speaking to reporters, Trump defended his administration's hardline approach towards Iran, saying the country's leadership had already destabilised the region through its actions.

"You saw that when they (Iran leaders) shockingly started shooting at everybody all over the Middle East. If they had a nuclear weapon, there wouldn't be a spot... there might not be a Middle East today," Trump said. His remarks came as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran following recent military confrontations and renewed diplomatic efforts.

Trump said the United States had not yet decided whether to launch major new strikes against Iran, stressing that negotiations were ongoing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Trump says US in talks with Iran, no decision yet on major strikes. Here’s what it means

"We're talking to them right now," he said when asked whether Americans should expect significant military action. “While we're talking, we'll see what comes in.” The US president said Washington retained the option of continuing strikes against Iran "piece by piece" or intensifying the campaign "in a more rapid fashion". However, he argued that a negotiated settlement would be the preferred outcome.

Trump said Iran appeared to be taking the talks more seriously, although he cautioned that the negotiations could still collapse. He reiterated that any agreement must ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. When asked who was involved in the discussions, Trump replied, "Sort of everybody," adding that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among the officials participating in the negotiations.

Trending Stories

Also read: ‘All damages done to ships will be paid for by Iranian money’: Trump over strikes in Gulf

Trump did not disclose further details about the progress of the talks or indicate when a decision on possible military action might be taken. His comments underscored the administration's twin-track approach of pursuing diplomacy while maintaining the threat of force if negotiations fail.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics