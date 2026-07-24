/Jana Nayagan box office collection: Here's how much CM Vijay's political drama mints on day 1

After months of legal battles, censorship rows, and leaked clips, CM Vijay’s much-awaited project, Jana Nayagan, finally arrived in theatres on July 23. With record-breaking advance bookings and massive fan celebrations, the last film of the actor-turned-politician has opened strongly at the box office, setting the bar high for other films. Here's a breakdown of the day 1 box office collection.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 41.00 crore across 13,067 shows on day 1 (Thursday). This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 48.27 crore so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.27 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The language-wise breakdown for Jana Nayagan is Hindi at 11.0% with 3,980 shows, Tamil at 60.0% with 7,585 shows and Telugu at 30.0% with 1,502 shows.

WION's review of Jana Nayagan

According to WION's Sidharth MP, Jana Nayagan could certainly offer many big mass moments to celebrate while viewing on the big screen with the blaring BGM. However, even that grand celebration risks getting drowned in a plot that force-fits too many themes and too many characters. Read the full review here.

About Jana Nayagan

Helmed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action thriller that released on July 23, 2026. It follows Vijay as a former police officer named Vetri Kondon. Alongside the Tamil Nadu CM, the movie also features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The film is widely being celebrated as the last project of Thalapathy Vijay's acting career before his full-time transition into politics.