Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead role, is one of the highly anticipated films which released today in cinemas. As the movie opened to packed theatres across Tamil Nadu, actress Trisha Krishnan made a special visit to a Chennai theatre to watch the film. Videos shared by fans showed the actor arriving at the venue, where she was welcomed with loud cheers from moviegoers.

Viral clip of Trisha Krishnan spotted at Chennai theatre

Her appearance quickly became one of the day's most talked-about moments on social media, with fans sharing clips and photos of the visit. Many praised the warm reception she received and celebrated seeing the actor join audiences for one of the year's biggest Tamil releases. Trisha arrived at Rohini Theatre to watch TN CM Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan on the day of its mega release. She kept her appearance simple in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

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For the unversed, the actress over the years has supported Vijay's films frequently. The pair have also been in the spotlight in recent months after making several public appearances together amid buzz about their relationship.

The legacy of Vijay and Trisha's blockbuster collaborations

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have starred together in five major feature films: Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), followed by a special cameo appearance in the song "Matta" from The Greatest of All Time (2024).

Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan have faced intense dating and relationship speculation, fuelled by joint public appearances at high-profile events and social media posts, though neither has officially confirmed a relationship.

All about Jana Nayagan

The political-action thriller Jana Nayagan is helmed by H. Vinoth and stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde. It marks Vijay's final film appearance before focusing entirely on his political career as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.