/'Will intervene if...': CJI Surya Kant hears lawyer's plea over Delhi Metro station closures amid CJP student protest

Indian Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has said on Thursday (Jul 23) that the top court will intervene if the Supreme Court metro station is not opened by afternoon. This came after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on shut down 16 metro stations around Jantar Mantar since 7.30 this morning but gave no reason of the closure. The CJI's reaction came after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh flagged the difficulties faced by lawyers and court staff due to the closure of the metro station.

In his plea, Singh said that lawyers and court staff using metro can be screened at the stations to avoid any issues but the station itself should not be closed. "The lawyers or registry staff can be screened at the metro. It is affecting us," Singh said. On this, the CJI said: “If by lunch time something does not happen to open it, I will intervene.” He assured the lawyers that he has directed judges not to pass adverse orders today in case lawyers are not able to appear due to the protests and logistical difficulties due to the same.

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This comes a day after the CJI refused to watch videos of alleged police brutality in New Delhi on July 20 as crowd gathered for Parliament march. The CJI dismissed a plea that urged the top court to take suo motu cognisance of the violation of fundamental rights and police brutality as well as an independent judicial inquiry into the matter. It also sought directions for registration of appropriate FIRs against the erring officials of the Delhi Police, and other concerned authorities. "Don't waste our time and yours," the CJI said, adding, "We don't want to watch any videos."

Lawyers’ bodies in Delhi and Mumbai condemn violence

Meanwhile, lawyers’ bodies in Delhi and Mumbai have condemned police violence against students protesting in the two cities over exam paper leaks. A group of 650 lawyers in Delhi, including senior advocates Indira Jaising, Raju Ramachandran, Chander Uday Singh, Sanjay Hegde and former judges, senior advocates and lawyers such as Vrinda Grover, Prashant Bhushancalled the police brutality “unacceptable”. Police brutality against protesting students is an attack on the principles of free expression, human dignity, and the right to dissent. We stand in solidarity with everyone who has been harmed, intimidated and traumatized,” the statement read.