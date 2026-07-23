/‘Theatres told to charge more?’: Jana Nayagan tickets allegedly sold illegally at high prices, but apps say Rs 54



Vijay's Rs 400 crore movie Jana Nayagan has finally seen the light of day as it was released in theatres after a delay of seven months.



The film was initially meant to be Vijay's last movie before he entered politics. It has now become his first film as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As the movie hits screens, one issue Vijay was reportedly very careful about was ticket pricing. Despite the government capping ticket prices at ₹190, tickets are still being sold at higher rates.

Jana Nayagan tickets sold at higher prices

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In Tamil Nadu, where Vijay has a massive fan following, fans have once again faced the issue of inflated ticket prices. Reports suggest this is being done by ticket scalpers who are illegally selling tickets at exorbitant prices at some theatres. Despite CM Vijay being extra cautious about ticket pricing, some fans have still faced this problem. A video circulating on social media shows fans arguing with theatre management over ticket prices. Fans alleged that tickets were being sold for ₹300, way above the set cap. The theatre management, however, denied the claims. It has also been alleged that some fans are buying tickets at the cheap rate and reselling them for as high as ₹1000.

“Who has allowed you to sell tickets at ₹300?” a man asked as he also says, “Call up the CM's office and ask if you can sell it for ₹300.”

The fans also claimed that the tickets at some local theatres are being sold at a price of Rs 500 and even more.

However, another X user has shared a video showing that tickets for the movie are being sold at 740 rupees at Thanjavur theatre.

Sharing the video, the user wrote,''In the theater near the new bus stand, where advance bookings for Chief Minister Vijay's film Jananayagam were made for 200 rupees, now an SMS has arrived stating that an additional 740 rupees must be paid via mobile phone.''



More shocking came when another X user claimed that the company guy had told the theatre owner to sell at such a high price.

One X user wrote,'' It was the company guy who told them to sell at such a high price - isn't that company owner the Delhi representative for Tamil''

At what price are tickets being sold in Chennai?

As the video went viral, several netizens urged CM Vijay to take action against tickets being sold at inflated prices. However, when we checked official ticket booking platforms, the price of the movie in the state capital, Chennai, ranged from as low as ₹54 to ₹190. Back-to-back shows are being run, and many shows on the first day are already sold out. But in other South Indian cities, for example, Hyderabad, ticket prices are between ₹250 and ₹350.