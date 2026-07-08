/Jana Nayagan release: CM Vijay extra cautious, no unnecessary ticket price hikes

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, said to be his last film, may finally hit theatres in July. As of now, there is no official confirmation, but the movie has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

With these reports, it has now emerged that CM Vijay is being extra cautious about the release and is monitoring every move related to the film. It is also being said that he and his team are keeping a close watch on the pricing and sale of the movie’s tickets.

Originally set to release on Jan 9, Vijay’s film faced back-to-back delays over its clearance certificate, which pushed its release date by several months.

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Thalapathy Vijay takes extra precautions over Jana Nayagan ticket pricing

Vijay, who now also holds the responsibility of the entire state, is said to be crucial about everything related to him. And as his political profile continues to grow, Vijay has reportedly asked his team to be mindful when it comes to the pricing and sale of Jana Nayagan’s tickets.

According to Gulte, the actor turned politician is extremely careful about the price of the movie, and reportedly believed that even, ''minor controversies over ticket prices could attract unwanted attention and shift the focus away from the film.''

He has also issued strict guidelines to avoid any issues. Authorities are reportedly keeping a close eye on ticket prices in theatres to ensure they remain within limits.

It has also been said that if any theatre is found charging exorbitant prices for tickets, serious action could be taken against it, including cancellation of licenses.

These measures have been planned to prevent irregularities, ensure a smooth release, and avoid criticism.

Vijay enjoys a fan following of millions, and since this film is being called his last, there is expected to be extra craze among fans.

With high demand anticipated, and looking at past incidents of tickets being sold on the black market and inflated ticket prices in several locations, extra precautions are being taken this time.

Reports suggest that Vijay wants complete transparency for Jana Nayagan’s release.