/Vijay's Jana Nayagan release: Fake A-rated CBFC certificate goes viral

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has still not received a certificate yet. The day after, it was reported that the much-awaited movie had received an 'A' certificate, and a certificate image also went viral. But, now, it has been confirmed that the picture that went viral was fake.

Originally set to release on January 9, the movie has faced its fair share of struggles over clearance from the CBFC.

Jana Nayagan's fake certificate goes viral, makers issue clarification

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On Saturday (July 4), social media saw a fake censor certificate circulating with the claim that H. Vinoth’s much-delayed film had received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC after a delay of 7 months. However, it was later clarified that the movie has not received the certificate yet.

A fan account shared a censor certificate for the movie on Saturday, which mentioned that the film had received an 'A' certificate. It also claimed that the film was 3 hours long, and that modifications were made to curse words, violent scenes, and more.

However, once this certificate went viral, the same X account shared another post apologising that the earlier certificate was fake.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. The previously shared #JanaNayagan certificate was fake,” they wrote.

The filmmakers have not yet received the official censor certificate, and have also not commented on the fake certificate yet. According to the fake certificate, the total deletions amounted to 00:43 (MM), and the film's final runtime was listed as 180:00 (MM).

The certificate also claimed that words such as "Chotta," "Puna," and "Fu**k," among others, were muted. Additionally, it stated that the flash visuals depicting the killing of the Collector by Shanmugam had been shortened.

The filmmakers have not yet received the official censor certificate. Soon after the certificate went, netizens started reacting to the changes, which triggered more confusion.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets 'A' certificate from Censor Board with few cuts: Sources

On Friday (June 3), it was learnt that the movie has received the CBFC clearance with an A certificate. The board have also asked to make a few cuts. However, if we talk about the release date, no official announcement has been made about the movie’s release date, but the production is reportedly considering July 24 or July 31.