/Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets 'A' certificate from Censor Board with few cuts: Sources

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is one of the most-delayed films of the year. Originally set to release in January, the movie is now seeing the light of day. Amid this, it has been learnt that the film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as reported by NDTV.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been stuck in the release and has share it's fare ups and downs, from the release delay to the legal tussle and being leaked.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is set for the release, but when?

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Billed as Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's last film before his foray into politics, Jana Nayagan was destined for a different fate. As they say, destiny has its plans, and the movie wasn’t celebrated as the actor’s final film before entering politics. However, he has now made a full-fledged entry into politics, capped by his party TVK’s historic win.

As of now, no official announcement has been made about the movie’s release date, but the production is reportedly considering July 24 or July 31.

There is no official confirmation yet, but the movie has been given an 'A' certificate with cuts. The film is now eyeing a release in July. As per the latest update, the edit list is expected to be uploaded on the CBFC website today, or next week on Monday. But the certificate is likely to be issued next week.

Earlier it was reported that the movie may be scheduled for a July 16-17 or a July 23-24 release. July 31 is also on the list, but the movie would likely to skip this date due to the release of upcoming film Sigma, the directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay.

Why was the movie delayed?