/Triptii Dimri expresses excitement for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit starring Prabhas: 'Shaping up wonderfully'

Triptii Dimri steps into the shoes of the leading lady for her upcoming, ambitious film, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Prabhas. Being one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2027, the actress opened up about working in Spirit and also shared that the film is shaping up in a wonderful way.

Even though Triptii did not dive deep into the story or the role, she revealed that she is very happy to be a part of the film, which is also becoming a very special experience for everyone involved. Stating that she is very excited about Spirit, she also made it clear that it is a bit early to talk about the film.

Her reaction to the film has fueled anticipation among her fans and film lovers, and Dimri urges the audience to wait patiently until the makers drop official updates. Spirit marks another collaboration between her and Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal. Their successful partnership in the 2023 blockbuster has created high expectations among the audience, who believe that Vanga will once again present Dimri in a power-packed role.

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Spirit also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Triptii and Prabhas, and their fans are eager to see the crackling chemistry between the two, which has already become one of the highlights. The first poster of Spirit is out, and it has sparked massive buzz among the audience.