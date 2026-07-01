/Ranveer Singh to Naseeruddin Shah: 2026’s most powerful performances so far

We’re halfway into 2026, and Bollywood has already given us a lot to remember with explosive performances and unforgettable characters so far. From Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen to Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 and more, these actors served performances that stayed long after the credits rolled. Take a look: These actors are ruling the first half of 2026 with their performances.