/7 unforgettable moments that redefined India's sporting identity forever

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, and we look at seven unforgettable moments that shaped the country’s sporting identity forever. From India’s first Olympic medal in 1952 to Kapil Dev’s men beating West Indies to clinch the unthinkable, here are seven defining moments.
Five years after India gained independence from British rule, wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, fondly known as K.D. Jadhav, won a bronze medal in the bantamweight category during the 1952 Helsinki Games, proving that an independent India could stand on an Olympic individual podium.
Entering the 1983 Cricket World Cup as the ultimate underdogs, Kapil Dev’s Indian Team defeated the mighty West Indies -- the defending champions who had won the previous two editions -- in the most shocking cricketing moment in history. That win, however, dismantled a long-held national inferiority complex and transformed cricket into a religion and commercial powerhouse.
44 years since K.D. Jadhav won India’s first individual Olympic medal, Tennis veteran Leander Paes finally ended the drought during the 1996 Atlanta Games by winning bronze in singles competition – India’s only Olympic medal in tennis to date.
Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari won a bronze medal during the Sydney Games in 2000, breaking deep-seated cultural barriers and paving the way for generations of female Indian athletes to lead the country's sporting success in years to come.
Bindra did what no Indian could until the 2008 Beijing Games, when he won the country’s first-ever gold medal in the Olympics. Bindra’s victory in the 10m Air Rifle shattered the ‘happy just to qualify’ mindset forever.
MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six during the 2011 final against Sri Lanka is perhaps the most watched and loved cricketing moment in the country’s history. That six helped India win its second ODI World Cup, and the first in 28 years, triggering an array of ICC titles for the men’s cricket team.
13 years later, during the Covid-19-hit Olympics in Tokyo, a young javelin thrower named Neeraj Chopra clinched the country’s second gold medal at the Summer Games, proving Indian athletes could dominate raw physical disciplines on the world’s grandest stage.