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PM Modi’s safa tradition: A look at his Independence Day turbans from 2014 to 2026

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:34 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:59 IST

All eyes were on the Red Fort this Saturday, Aug 15, as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. PM Narendra Modi once again addressed the nation, and once again, his turban stole the show. This year, he wore a striking red colour bandhani safa

PM Modi's turbans!
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(Photograph: AFP/PTI/ANI)

PM Modi's turbans!

PM Modi’s Independence Day turbans are a tradition now. His speech matters, but so does his safa. Every year since 2014, from Rajasthani bandhej to leheriya prints, his turbans reflect India’s colours and become one of the most talked-about moments of August 15.

What began in 2014 has now become one of the most anticipated traditions of the day. PM Modi’s choice of turban has become a much-anticipated feature of the Independence Day celebrations, reflecting regional pride, cultural richness, and the festive essence of the day. .

Red Bandhani turban
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(Photograph: X)

Red Bandhani turban

On Saturday, Aug 15, India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. Soon after sunrise, all eyes turned to the Red Fort and to PM Modi, who, like every year, addressed the nation. While he spoke about several things, from education to culture and more, one thing that captivated everyone’s attention was his sartorial choice. And like every year, he wore a turban that has impressed the people. Since his first address in 2014, the PM’s vibrant turbans/safas have been his signature element for the occasion. This year, PM Modi stepped out wearing a red bandhani turban

All-saffron look
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(Photograph: X)

All-saffron look

In 2025, PM Modi wore an all-saffron ensemble for his Independence Day address. His outfit featured an orange safa turban, a matching waistcoat, a white kurta, and a white stole with a tricolour border.

2024 - multi-colored turban
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(Photograph: AFP)

2024 - multi-colored turban

For the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi opted for white kurta with blue half jacket. In contrast to his look, he chose to wear a leheriya print, but this time with bold streaks of bright orange, dark green, and yellow.

PM Modi in 2023
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(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi in 2023

For the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani Bandhani print turban in shades of yellow, green, and red. The safa featured a long trailing end, adding to its regal look.

PM Modi in 2022
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(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi in 2022

In perfect alignment with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, his headgear beautifully mirrored the national flag. He wore a crisp white turban decorated with saffron and green stripes.

Modi in 2021
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(Photograph: AFP)

Modi in 2021

Saffron returned as the base colour, this time adorned with red patterns and featuring a distinctly long, flowing pink trail.

PM Modi in 2020
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(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi in 2020

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he chose a vibrant saffron and cream safa with an extended tail. In a memorable practical touch, he complemented it with a white and saffron stole that doubled as a protective face mask.

PM Modi in 2019
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(Photograph: AFP)

PM Modi in 2019

A nod to Rajasthan's textile heritage, the PM wore a multi-coloured safa featuring the traditional leheriya wave pattern, creating a beautiful ripple effect.

2018
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(Photograph: AFP)

2018

Leaning into warmer hues, he donned a bright saffron turban accented with delicate red motifs and a flowing tail swaying in the August breeze.

2017
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(Photograph: AFP)

2017

A mix of bright red and yellow took centre stage this year, enhanced by a subtle, intricate golden criss-cross design woven all over the fabric.

2016
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(Photograph: AFP)

2016

Embracing the classic tie-and-dye technique, he sported a vibrant bandhej turban in eye-catching hues of pink and yellow, complete with a long, dramatic trailing end.

2015
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(Photograph: AFP)

2015

He switched things up with a sunny yellow base turban covered in a striking multi-coloured criss-cross pattern of red and deep green.

Modi's first Independence Day as PM
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Modi's first Independence Day as PM

For his first Independence Day speech as Prime Minister in 2014, the PM set the tone with a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban, elegantly finished with contrasting green accents.

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