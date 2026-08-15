/PM Modi’s safa tradition: A look at his Independence Day turbans from 2014 to 2026

PM Modi’s Independence Day turbans are a tradition now. His speech matters, but so does his safa. Every year since 2014, from Rajasthani bandhej to leheriya prints, his turbans reflect India’s colours and become one of the most talked-about moments of August 15.

What began in 2014 has now become one of the most anticipated traditions of the day. PM Modi’s choice of turban has become a much-anticipated feature of the Independence Day celebrations, reflecting regional pride, cultural richness, and the festive essence of the day. .

